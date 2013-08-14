* Momodu Bama was on most wanted list - army
* Boko Haram poses biggest security threat to Nigeria
* Insurgency weakened but unlikely to be stopped - experts
By Lanre Ola and Imma Ande
MAIDUGURI/YOLA, Nigeria, Aug 14 Nigerian
soldiers have killed the second-in-command of the Islamist sect
Boko Haram, an insurgency that has caused the deaths of
thousands in the last three years, the defence ministry said on
Wednesday.
It said Momodu Bama, who had a 25 million naira ($155,400)
bounty on his head, was killed along with 17 other members of
the sect during clashes with the military on Aug. 4 in Bama, a
town in northeast Borno state.
"Momodu Bama has been personally leading the attacks against
troops and innocent citizens in the communities of Yobe and
Adamawa," the ministry said in a statement.
"A specialist in manning the anti-aircraft guns of the
group, he is known to be vicious and heartless with a penchant
for personally slaughtering and executing his victims."
The ministry said Bama was identified by other arrested
militants.
Boko Haram's leader Abubakar Shekau, who is the only visible
member of the group through appearing on Internet videos, says
the army lies about victories over his fighters.
The military has announced the killing of senior members of
the sect before, notably a spokesman called Abu Qaqa, only for a
person using the same name to say he had not been killed.
Boko Haram, which wants to impose sharia law in Nigeria's
north, as well as other spin-off Islamist groups, have become
the biggest threat to stability in Africa's top oil exporter.
The group's name roughly translates as "Western education is
forbidden."
GUN BATTLE
The military in Adamawa state, to the south of Borno, said
on Wednesday it had killed two other top Boko Haram commanders
during a four-hour gun battle last week.
The two men were arrested near the town of Mubi last week
and confessed they planned an operation in Taraba state to the
south, Mubi Army Chief Beyidi Marcus Martins told reporters.
The men died in shooting that erupted after they took army
officers to show them their hideout in Mubi. Several other sect
members were also killed, Martins said.
Human rights groups have accused Nigerian soldiers of
carrying out extra-judicial killings during their fight against
Boko Haram. The army has always denied the accusations.
In mid-May, President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
emergency and launched an offensive against the group in its
stronghold in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states in the northeast.
The insurgency was initially weakened but remains active.
Gunmen suspected of belonging to Boko Haram killed at least
44 people and wounded 36 after an attack during early Sunday
prayers at a mosque in northeast Borno state.
Boko Haram's main targets are security forces or government
officials but it has carried out several attacks on Christian
and Muslim worshippers, as well as schools and markets.
"Despite the numerous arrests of suspected terrorists and
continuous reports of the success of military offensives, there
are still legitimate concerns over whether the ongoing security
operations could really result in the resolution of the
insurgency," a security source said on Wednesday.
($1 = 160.6 Nigerian naira)
