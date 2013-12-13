KADUNA, Nigeria Dec 13 Nigerian Islamist sect
Boko Haram was behind a coordinated attack on military targets
this month, the group's leader has said in a video message
lauding the group's successes against President Goodluck
Jonathan's army.
Jonathan launched an all-out offensive against Boko Haram
seven months ago in its stronghold in the northeast.
Initially this appeared to temper the violence as soldiers
wrested back control of towns, cities and stretches of
semi-desert in Africa's most populous nation and No. 1 oil
producer.
But Boko Haram fighters have survived many assaults during
the 4-1/2-year-old insurgency. After retreating this year to
remoter areas, including the forested Gwoza hills near Cameroon,
they have mounted deadly counter-attacks.
On Dec. 2, Boko Haram gunmen breached the city of Maiduguri
for the first time in months, attacking the air force base and
military barracks. Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state and
the insurgency's starting place.
"We entered Maiduguri, burnt their barracks, where they use
to drink beer and other ungodly things," Abubakar Shekau said in
the 40-minute video, speaking in a mixture of Arabic and the
Hausa and Kanuri languages used in northern Nigeria.
"We entered Maiduguri airport and burnt down the three
military helicopters and two jets. We thank Allah," Shekau said,
dressed in his usual military uniform and turban, surrounded by
weapons and ammunition.
Shekau's finger-wagging videos, which are posted on the
Internet or distributed to media, are the only way the sect
communicates with the outside world, and efforts by Jonathan to
start a dialogue have been unsuccessful.
Thousands have been killed since the sect launched its
uprising against the state in 2009, turning itself from a
religious movement opposed to Western culture into an armed
militia with links to al Qaeda's West African wing.
Although its activities are hundreds of miles away from
Nigeria's oil fields in the south, the group has bombed the
capital Abuja at least three times, including a deadly attack on
the United Nations' headquarters there in 2011.
"Nobody can stop us and live in peace, except if you accept
Islam and live by sharia law," Shekau said.
