MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Jan 9 Nigerian troops killed
38 Islamist militants and lost one soldier on Thursday when they
repelled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on a military camp
in the northeast, the army said.
President Goodluck Jonathan is struggling to end a four and
a half year insurgency by Islamist sect Boko Haram, a group with
ties to al Qaeda which wants to create an Islamic state in
Africa's second largest economy and top oil producer.
The official figures could not be immediately verified. The
military often reports big casualties in gun battles with Boko
Haram fighters but rarely admits any significant losses among
its own troops or civilians.
The statement said gunmen launched the attack on a military
camp and residential area at around 1:00 a.m. (2400 GMT) in the
town of Damboa in Borno state, a remote northeastern region
where Boko Haram launched its uprising in 2009.
"The attack was repelled," Army spokesman Colonel Muhammadu
Dole said. "While the encounter lasted 38 Boko Haram terrorists
were killed and some fled with various degrees of injuries."
Dole said the military recovered three vehicles, improvised
explosive devices and high caliber ammunition.
President Jonathan declared a state of emergency in the
northeast in May last year, which was supposed to last
six-months but was extended as the intensified military campaign
failed to end the violence or curb the mounting death toll.
The operation has apparently limited most of the violence to
the northeast, so far keeping cities previously targeted by
Islamists like Kano and the capital Abuja - both Boko Haram
targets in the past - relatively calm.
