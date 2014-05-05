(Adds details from video, protests in Lagos and Abuja, detainee
By Tim Cocks and Isaac Abrak
ABUJA, May 5 The leader of Boko Haram on Monday
threatened to sell more than 200 schoolgirls his Islamist
militant group kidnapped in northeastern Nigeria last month.
Boko Haram militants stormed an all-girl secondary school in
the village of Chibok, in Borno state, on April 14 and packed
the teenagers, who had been taking exams, onto trucks and
disappeared into a remote area along the border with Cameroon.
The attack shocked Nigerians, who have been growing
accustomed to hearing about atrocities in an increasingly bloody
five-year-old Islamist insurgency in the north.
"I abducted your girls. I will sell them in the market, by
Allah," Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau says in a video,
chuckling as he stands in front of an armoured personnel carrier
with two masked militants wielding AK-47s on either side of him.
"Allah has instructed me to sell them. They are his property
and I will carry out his instructions," he says.
Boko Haram, seen as the main security threat to Nigeria,
Africa's leading energy producer, is growing bolder and
extending its reach. The kidnapping occurred on the day a bomb
blast, also blamed on Boko Haram, killed 75 people on the edge
of Abuja, the first attack on the capital in two years.
The group's name means "Western education is sinful" and
Shekau in the video makes reference to the fact that the girls
were undergoing Western education.
The militants, who say they are fighting to reinstate a
medieval Islamic caliphate in northern Nigeria, carried out a
second bomb attack more than two weeks later in the same area,
killing 19 people and wounding 34 in the suburb of Nyanya.
The girls' abduction has been hugely embarrassing for the
government and threatens to overshadow its first hosting of the
World Economic Forum (WEF) for Africa on May 7-9.
Nigerian officials had hoped the event would highlight their
country's potential as an investment destination since it became
Africa's biggest economy after a GDP recalculation in March.
PROTESTER DETAINED, THEN FREED
The apparent powerlessness of the military to prevent the
attack or find the girls in three weeks has led to protests in
the northeast and in Abuja and Lagos.
On Sunday, authorities arrested a leader of a protest staged
last week in Abuja that had called on them to do more to find
the girls, further fuelling outrage against the security forces.
Naomi Mutah Nyadar was picked up by police after a meeting
she and other campaigners held with President Goodluck
Jonathan's wife, Patience, concerning the girls.
Nyadar was taken to Asokoro police station, near the
presidential villa, said fellow protester Lawan Abana, whose two
nieces are among the abductees. She was released later on Monday
and police said she had merely been invited in for an interview.
A presidency source said Nyadar had been detained because
she had falsely claimed to be the mother of one of the missing
girls. Abana said she had made no such claim.
In a statement, Patience Jonathan denied local media reports
that she had ordered Nyadar's arrest but urged the protesters in
Abuja to go home, the state-owned News Agency of Nigeria said.
"You are playing games. Don't use school children and women
for demonstrations again. Keep it to Borno, let it end there,"
the agency quoted her as saying.
Protests continued in Abuja on Monday and spread to Lagos,
Nigeria's commercial hub in the southwest and geographically as
far away from the region troubled by Boko Haram as possible.
Lagosians normally express a degree of shoulder-shrugging
apathy about the violence plaguing the north, but on Monday
hundreds gathered outside the Lagos state secretariat to demand
security forces do more to rescue the girls.
"This is the beginning. Until the girls are back, we will
continue. I think this is the first step and we will mobilise
more and more people," said Charlotte Obidairo of Youth
Empowerment and Development Nigeria, a non-governmental
organisation.
Protests could become a major headache for the government if
they continue and coincide with the WEF event, where security
arrangements will involve some 6,000 troops.
At least two people were killed in an attack by suspected
Boko Haram militants on a military police outpost in northern
Cameroon on Monday, a government spokesman said. The group has
been using Cameroon's Far North region as a base for attacks in
Nigeria.
In a televised "media chat" on Sunday, President Jonathan
pledged that the girls would soon be found and released, but
admitted he had no clue where they were.
"Let me reassure the parents and guardians that we will get
their daughters out," he said, adding extra troops had been
deployed and aircraft mobilized in the hunt for the girls.
Britain and the United States have both offered to help
track down the girls, but neither has given specifics.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks;
Editing by Janet Lawrence)