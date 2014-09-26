(Corrects spelling to "police" in paragraph 11))
* Military says kills imposter claiming to be dead leader
* Man claiming to be Abubakar Shekau makes more videos
* Boko Haram made up of multiple, disparate factions
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, Sept 26 Nigeria's Boko Haram leader
Abubakar Shekau, or a man claiming to be him, has been killed at
least three times so far, according to the military, yet each
time he apparently returns in the group's numerous jihadist
videos.
Dead or alive, he appears to be fuelling violence which
rights groups say is killing more people than at any time during
Boko Haram's five-year-old reign of terror in the north of the
175 million-strong state.
Officials say Shekau may be a name adopted by leaders of
various wings of Boko Haram, raising the possibility the death
of one may make others more amenable to negotiating an end to
the fighting and release of 200 schoolgirls whose kidnap in
April caused an international outcry.
The last time the military said he was dead a year ago, a
man looking similar to Shekau but slightly fatter continued to
appear in videos issuing threats and taunting authorities.
The Islamist insurgents have killed thousands of people,
many of them civilians, since launching an uprising in 2009, and
abducted hundreds of children in a tactic reminiscent of Ugandan
rebel Joseph Kony's Lord's Resistance Army in central Africa.
Shekau's face has often appeared on video claiming attacks.
Now Nigeria's military says this video imposter -- real name
Bashir Mohammed -- has died in fighting in the town of Kondugu,
prompting the question whether there is another Shekau lookalike
ready to continue the fight in Africa's top economy.
An alternative possibility is that Shekau is not dead.
"The Nigerian army has claimed on multiple occasions to have
killed Shekau and it's been disproved," said Ben Payton, senior
Africa analyst at UK-based risk consultancy Maplecroft.
Shekau took over when Boko Haram's founder and spiritual
leader Mohammed Yusuf was killed in police custody in 2009.
"BRAND NAME"
It is not possible to verify whether or not the videos are
of the same person or more than one, but the man in later videos
that the military said was Bashir Mohammed had a plumper,
rounder face, his nose was wider and his bridge less defined.
His talk was even more bellicose and maniacal than the
original Shekau, with statements vowing to kill all pagans and
saying he was against the ideology of the whole world.
The old Shekau was often quite sombre; the new one has a
menacing laugh. And he only appeared after the alleged death of
the real Shekau in August last year.
"The name Shekau has become a brand name for the terrorists'
leader," military spokesman Major-General Chris Olukolade said
on Thursday, an acknowledgment that however many Shekaus they
kill, the violence is unlikely to end.
By contrast, the death of Angolan rebel leader Jonas Savimbi
in battle in 2002 ended a quarter century of civil war in
Angola.
"Even if Shekau has been killed ... Boko Haram is much
bigger than one individual. It has multiple units that operate
with a fair degree of autonomy," said Payton.
But if it is true that Nigerian forces have inflicted heavy
casualties in the past few days on a faction of the militants,
as Boko Haram sought to hold territory it declared to be an
"Islamic state" two months back, the others might turn out to be
slightly more moderate.
The military said on Wednesday more than 130 Boko Haram
Islamist fighters had surrendered, and a man posing as the
group's leader in numerous videos had been killed in clashes,
although it often claims successes that are impossible to
independently verify.
"It's very likely that there's two or three Shekaus and the
commanders of different factions decided to all use the name,"
said Jacob Zenn, Boko Haram expert at the Jamestown Foundation.
"Possibly, that leaves ... an opportunity to capitalise on
the death of this Shekau and start talks with various (other)
members of Boko Haram."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)