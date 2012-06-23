ABUJA, June 23 A bomb exploded outside a
nightclub popular with foreigners and wealthy Nigerians in the
capital Abuja late on Friday but no one was injured, an
emergency agency said on Saturday.
Windows of nearby buildings were shattered and six luxury
vehicles were damaged in the blast, which struck at 11:25 p.m.,
an emailed statement from National Emergency Management Agency
spokesman Yushau Shuaib said.
"The explosives were suspected to be planted on a tree
opposite Kryxtal lounge, a relaxation spot in Wuse," the
statement said.
Radical Islamist sect Boko Haram has killed hundreds in bomb
and gun attacks this year in its insurgency against President
Goodluck Jonathan's government.
Its attacks usually focus on authority and religious targets
in the largely Muslim north but it has struck in the capital
several times, including a suicide bomb at the U.N. building
last year that killed 24 people.
