KADUNA, Nigeria Nov 25 A car bomb was detonated
at a church inside military barracks in Jaji in Nigeria's Kaduna
state on Sunday, two military sources said.
"A car drove into the church premises ... then detonated the
bomb," one of the military officers told Reuters, asking not to
be named.
The National Emergency Agency confirmed there had been an
explosion inside the barracks and said it was "likely at a
worship centre".
Kaduna state in northern Nigeria has been the target of
several bomb attacks this year, including on churches. Some have
been claimed by Islamist sect Boko Haram, a group which has
killed hundreds in an insurgency this year.