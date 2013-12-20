* Kabiru Sokoto was initially suspected mastermind
* Boko Haram Islamists see Christians as enemies
ABUJA Dec 20 A Nigerian court sentenced a
member of Islamist group Boko Haram to life imprisonment on
Friday for his involvement in bombings including a 2011
Christmas Day attack on a Catholic church near the capital that
killed 37 people.
The militant group Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the
bombing of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Madalla, on the
outskirts of Abuja, which also wounded 57 in the deadliest of a
series of attacks at Christmas.
Kabiru Sokoto was initially suspected of being the
mastermind of the Christmas bomb, although the Federal High
Court's Justice Adeniyi Adetokunbo-Ademola found the prosecution
had only proved that he knew it was going to happen and failed
to disclose this to the authorities.
Ademola found him guilty however of being the mastermind of
a bungled coordinated strike in the northwestern city of Sokoto
in July the same year. Several bombs were planted by government
buildings there, including next to the police headquarters, but
were discovered before they were detonated.
He also noted that Sokoto was a member of an "illegal
terrorist organisation Boko Haram". President Goodluck Jonathan
declared the Islamist rebels -- seen as the main security threat
to Africa's top oil producing nation -- a terrorist group in
June.
Boko Haram, like many hardline Islamist groups, sees
Christians as infidels who must either convert or be crushed. A
wave of attacks on churches two years ago seemed aimed at
triggering a sectarian war in a country with the world's largest
mixed Muslim and Christian population.
Sokoto slipped the net the day after his arrest but was
recaptured the following month.
He received a life sentence for masterminding the failed
Sokoto bombs and 10 years for not informing authorities of the
Christmas attack.
Jonathan launched an all-out offensive against Boko Haram
seven months ago in its stronghold in the northeast.
Initially this appeared to temper the violence as soldiers
secured towns, cities and semi-desert bases.
But Boko Haram fighters have survived many assaults during
the 4-1/2-year-old insurgency. After retreating this year to
remoter areas, they have mounted deadly counter-attacks --
including one on several military barracks and the air force
base in the main northeastern city of Maiduguri this month.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Rosalind Russell)