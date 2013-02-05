* IFC raises size of "Naija bond" by 50 pct
* Domestic investors looking for diversification
* Bond to support local capital markets
By Tosin Sulaiman and Chijioke Ohuocha
JOHANNESBURG/LAGOS Feb 5 The World Bank's
private sector arm, IFC, issued 12 billion naira ($75 million)
worth of its debut Nigerian local currency bond on Tuesday with
a yield of 10.2 percent.
Jingdong Hua, vice president and treasurer of the
International Finance Corporation, confirmed a Reuters report
and said the issue was 50 percent larger than the original 8
billion naira planned.
"The investor demand was tremendous," he told Reuters in a
phone interview from Washington D.C. "We got very positive
messages from market participants that they welcome the new
asset class coming into the market."
The 5-year issue, dubbed the "Naija" bond after a popular
local nickname for Nigeria, is the first placement by a
non-resident issuer in the domestic bond market.
The IFC wants the bond to support Nigeria's capital markets
and increase access to long-term local currency finance.
Its committed portfolio in Nigeria stands at $1.1 billion,
the largest country portfolio in Africa and the eighth-largest
globally, it said in a statement.
The investors in the bond are Nigerian pension funds, asset
managers and commercial banks.
"The diversification desire is strong because so far the
investment universe is very limited in the fixed income space,
especially when you're looking at high credit quality," Hua
said, explaining the strong demand for triple-A rated IFC's
bond.
"There is rarity value because this is a first and the
supply is quite limited in terms of the size."
Solomon Adegbie-Quaynor, IFC's Country Manager for Nigeria,
said: "The IFC Naija bond supports the efforts of the government
and authorities to deepen domestic capital markets and grow the
corporate bond market in Nigeria.
"A well-developed corporate bond market in turn can provide
affordable, long-term naira funding to meet the financing needs
for critical sectors such as power."
Nigeria introduced bond trading on its stock exchange
platform last Friday to encourage retail investor participation,
which the bourse hopes will increase secondary market trading
and liquidity.
Bankers expect the IFC bond to be listed on the local bourse
in a week or two.
IFC plans to launch local currency bonds in nine other
African markets this year, including South Africa, Ghana, Zambia
and Kenya, and has received approvals from regulators in some of
those markets, Hua added.
"I'm very optimistic that within the year we should be able
to work on at least one or two other markets," he said.