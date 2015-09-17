LAGOS, Sept 17 Nigeria sold 45 billion naira worth of naira-denominated bonds maturing in 2020 and 2034 at an auction on Wednesday, at higher yields than the returns at its previous auction in August, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.

The amount raised at the auction was short of the 70 billion naira initially proposed by the debt office.

Traders said the debt office was constrained by the higher yields demanded by investors and reduced the amount of debt sold.

Investors had asked for yields ranging from 13.5 to 20 percent for the 2020 bond and 14.5 to 20 percent for the 2034 debt, but the debt office decided to cut off the sale at 15.95 and 15.97 percent respectively. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by Larry King)