LAGOS Jan 19 Nigeria plans to raise
between 129.75-239.75 billion naira ($1.49 billion) in 10-year
sovereign bonds in the first quarter of the year, the
Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday, a major step to
plug the revenue gap in 2012.
The debt office said it would auction between 79.75-99.75
billion naira in 10-year bonds of various maturity dates in
January, 60-80 billion naira in February and 50-60 billion naira
in March of the same tenor respectively.
Nigeria, Africa's second biggest economy after South Africa
said all the papers were re-openings of those previously issued,
except for the issue of 30-40 billion naira fresh paper in
January.
DMO discontinued the issuance of lower tenor papers of 3 and
5-year in the third quarter of last year and concentrated on the
10-year instrument as part of its debt restructuring measures.
($1 = 161.43 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by James Jukwey)