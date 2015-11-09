VIENNA Nov 9 Barclays will remove Nigeria's
sovereign debt from its emerging markets local currency
government bond benchmark, the bank said on Monday.
"Nigeria will be removed from the flagship Emerging Markets
Local Currency Government Index as of February 1, 2016," the
bank said in a statement, adding that the debt would continue to
be eligible for its broader Emerging Markets Local Currency
Government Universal Index.
Africa's largest economy has taken a hammering from the
steep drop in oil prices since mid-2014. The move by Barclays is
adding to Nigeria's list of financial woes after rival index
provider JP Morgan announced in September it would drop Nigeria
from its index, citing a lack of liquidity and currency
restrictions.
Barclays also said that Russia and Argentina would become
eligible for its Emerging Markets Government Inflation-Linked
Bond (EMGILB) Index as of Feb 1, 2016.
