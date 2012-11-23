(Adds background)

LAGOS Nov 23 Nigeria's Lagos state has issued a 80 billion naira ($507 mln) bond maturing in 2019 at 14.5 percent and will use the money to fund infrastructure projects, the state government said on Friday.

The issue, which is the first tranche of a 167 billion naira debt program, was sold through book building, it said.

"The need to continue to ... increase the infrastructure of the state ... informed the issuing of the bond," Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola said in a statement.

With between 15 and 18 million people, Nigeria's commercial capital has an economy bigger than some African countries and is a hub for financial markets, industry and one of the continent's biggest ports. But it has huge infrastructural challenges, such as traffic-choked roads and bridges.

Lagos issued a 50 billion naira five-year bond in 2008 and another 57.5 billion naira seven-year note in 2010, with subscriptions from domestic pension funds and offshore investors, analysts said.

In October, JP Morgan included Nigeria's federal government debt in its emerging market government bond index, driving yields down as low as 300 basis points and spurring interest from offshore investors in Africa's most liquid debt market after South Africa.

Barclays said two weeks ago it will also add Nigerian central government debt to its index from March 2013, after meeting requirements on market size and openness.

($1 = 157.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Tim Cocks)