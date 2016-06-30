LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's Niger state plans to
seek bondholders' approval next month to restructure its 21
billion naira ($74 mln) worth of debt, its adviser said on
Thursday, as it seeks ways to ease strains caused by a plunge in
crucial oil revenues.
Niger, which lies in northwestern Nigeria and is home to
around 4 million people, plans to meet bondholders on July 28 to
approve an extension to its five-year debt due in 2018 to 2023
and an increase of its coupon from 14 percent to 16 percent.
Several Nigerian states borrowed in the domestic bond market
and from banks to fund infrastructure projects when oil prices
were much higher in mid-2014. But as crude prices dropped, many
states have become unable to pay bills or salaries.
"The bond will be restructured by extending the maturity
date of the bond by five years to mature in 2023, with payment
of the principal amount still being a semi-annual amortized
payment," United Capital said in a notice to bondholders.
Nigeria's 36 state governments borrowed money this month
from the federal government to augment their monthly income and
cover salary payments after they deferred loan deductions for
March.
They also received financial help from the central bank and
Debt Management Office last year to clear a backlog of unpaid
salaries and other expenses.
Niger state issued its bond in 2014 to fund infrastructure
projects, including roads and the construction of 500 housing
units, it said when it was marketing the bond.
In April the federal government said nearly two-thirds of
states were struggling to pay salaries despite receiving a
bailout.
($1 = 282.22 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Gareth Jones)