Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
LAGOS, July 7 Nigeria plans to sell 70 billion naira ($351.85 mln) worth of bonds next week, its seventh debt auction this year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday.
The debt office said it will issue 40 billion naira in five-year paper and 30 billion naira in the 20-year debt, using the Dutch Auction System on July 15.
All are the reopening of previously issued debt.
Last week the debt office said it would issue between 180 and 240 billion naira worth of bonds in the third quarter.
($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.