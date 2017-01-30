LAGOS Jan 30 Nigeria has asked Goldman Sachs
and the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank
to advise it on the sale of a debut "diaspora bond"
targeted at Nigerians living abroad, Stanbic IBTC Bank
said on Monday.
Such bonds are a form of government debt that targets
members of the national community abroad and Africa's biggest
economy first announced plans to sell them in 2013 to raise
between $100 million to $300 million.
Goldman Sachs and Stanbic were due to manage the sale at the
time, but the government then did not appoint any bookrunners
before an election in 2015 that brought President Muhammadu
Buhari to power.
Nigeria is in its first recession in 25 years and needs to
find money to make up for shortfalls in its budget. Low prices
for crude and militant attacks in its oil-producing heartland,
the Niger Delta, have slashed its revenues.
A finance ministry source told Reuters this month that the
country will look to issue a diaspora bond after completing a $1
billion eurobond sale.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)