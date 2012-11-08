LAGOS Nov 8 Yields on Nigeria's 10-year bond renewed falls on Thursday and are now as much as 38 basis points lower since Standard & Poor's lifted the country's credit rating on Wednesday, helped by the bonds' addition to a key emerging market debt index.

The 10-year note, which was trading at 13.98 percent before the ratings announcement, opened for trade on Thursday at 13.60 percent, while yields on other maturities have fallen between 10-20 basis points.

Barclays this week said it will add Nigeria to its emerging market local currency government bond index from March next year, aiding a drop in yields, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Patrick Graham)