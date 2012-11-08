(Adds quotes, details)
LAGOS Nov 8 Yields on Nigeria's 10-year
bond were down 38 basis points at the opening of
trade on Thursday from their level before Standard & Poor's
lifted the country's credit rating on Wednesday.
The 10-year note, which was trading at 13.98 percent before
the ratings announcement, opened for trade on Thursday at 13.60
percent, while yields on other maturities have fallen between
10-20 basis points.
The fall in yields was also helped by Barclays' announcement
this week that it will add Nigeria to its emerging market local
currency government bond index from March next year, aiding a
drop in yields, traders said.
The 3-year and 7-year notes have shed
12 basis points since the ratings announcement to trade at 12.38
percent and 12.42 percent respectively.
"Yields will continue to fall given the effects of the S&P
ratings, Barclays and JP Morgan bond index inclusions and
positive economic indicators, making local and foreign investors
comfortable with Nigeria risk assets," a Lagos-based dealer at
Standard Chartered Bank, told Reuters.
On Wednesday, global ratings agency S&P raised Nigeria's
long-term foreign and local currency credit rating to BB-, three
notches below investment grade, from B+, citing higher foreign
exchange reserves and government reform efforts.
Barclays said in a report on Monday that 11 of Nigeria's
government bonds had a market value of $13.9 billion, higher
than its minimum requirement of $5 billion in eligible debt
outstanding to qualify for index inclusion.
It said Nigeria will make up 0.5 percent of the index.
Nigeria's 10- and 20- year bond yields shed 300
basis points in a month in October as markets prepared for its
inclusion in JP Morgan's emerging markets index, meant to
attract inflows of up to $1 billion into the debt market.
