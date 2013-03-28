China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
(Corrects headline to say 'to add', not 'adds')
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 Barclays will add approximately $16 billion of Nigerian debt to its emerging markets government bond index from April 1, the bank said on Thursday.
Ten Nigerian bonds will be eligible for the Barclays Emerging Markets Local Currency Government Index, a spokeswoman said. Nigeria becomes the second sub-Saharan African country after South Africa to be included in the index following steps to improve access to its bond market. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; editing by Ron Askew)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said on Saturday that banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time, urging the European Central Bank to be cautious in its push to clear banks' balance sheets of soured credit.