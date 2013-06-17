BRIEF-Carrum Health says received $6.5 mln in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners
* Carrum Health - received $6.5 million in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria, rated BB-/BB-, has appointed Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, according to a market source.
The roadshows will serve as an update on the Nigerian economy ahead of a potential issuance of securities at a date to be announced in 2013, the source said. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporate Bond Market https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898865 LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 31 (Fitch) Stronger European growth momentum and the continuation of highly issuer-friendly conditions are boosting the share of weaker credit quality bonds as investor "risk on" sentiment resumes. The conditions are ripe for another record year for EMEA corporate bond issuance, despite a prevailing negative rating