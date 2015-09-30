LAGOS, Sept 30 Nigeria plans to re-issue its
five- and 10-year bonds in the last quarter of the year to raise
up to 270 billion naira after JP Morgan's index on Wednesday
delisted half of the maturities belonging to Africa's biggest
economy.
The 10-year bond, among those to be delisted on
the influential index, edged higher to yield 15.09 percent after
the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday released its
calendar showing it will re-introduce the benchmark paper, which
was not issued in the third quarter.
The DMO said it will sell between 60 billion naira and 90
billion naira each in five- and 10-year bonds in each of the
remaining three months of the year as reopenings of outstanding
maturities.
JP Morgan removed half of Nigerian bonds listed on
its emerging markets bond index (GBI-EM), as part of its
month-end index rebalancing, cutting the West African country's
weight to 0.79 percent.
The U.S. bank had warned Nigeria this month that it would
drop it from its index, citing a lack of liquidity and currency
restrictions.
Traders said bond yields were muted on Wednesday as foreign
buyers had cut their exposure to 0.69 percent ahead of the index
expulsion.
The 2024 bond to be issued from October will pay a coupon of
14.20 percent while the 2020 paper will pay 15.54 percent.
The central bank on Wednesday said the banking system had
enough liquidity to take up what foreign investors might sell
after JP Morgan removed Nigeria from its bond
index.
