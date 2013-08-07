(Corrects in paragraph 4 size of bond from $50 mln, month from
January, yield from 10-11 pct)
JOHANNESBURG/LAGOS Aug 7 The International
Finance Corporation will launch a $1 billion local currency bond
programme in Nigeria that will allow it to issue debt regularly
to fund infrastructure and other development projects, it said
on Wednesday.
The IFC, the World Bank's private sector arm, said the
programme would help deepen domestic capital markets in Africa's
second-biggest economy and support private sector development.
Proceeds will provide long-term naira funding for
infrastructure, especially power.
The IFC issued its $75 million debut Nigeria local currency
bond at a yield of 10.2 percent in February, the first of
several planned African local currency bonds, including in South
Africa, Ghana, Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia, Botswana, Uganda, Kenya
and the West African CFA franc bloc.
The aim is to provide financing for small and medium sized
enterprises that often struggle to raise funding in commercial
banks, the IFC says.
Speaking at a conference on debt in Nigeria on Wednesday,
IFC Vice President of Treasury and Syndications Jingdong Hua
said its financing commitments to Nigeria would amount to $1.5
billion this year, or roughly 30 percent of its $5.3 billion
African portfolio for 2013.
The IFC's total African investments had grown to that figure
from "less than $200 million nine years ago," he said.
"That shows our commitment to Africa and also the tremendous
opportunities the continent is providing to investors," he said.
African economies are growing by an average of 5 to 6
percent - 7 percent in Nigeria, the continent's second biggest -
but face serious constraints, such as infrastructure bottlenecks
and poor access to credit.
Nigerian bonds soared in value after JP Morgan included them
in its emerging market bond index in October last year. But they
have taken a hammering since May, when foreign investors took
profits and repatriated cash back West on signs the U.S. federal
reserve might end an era of ultra-loose monetary policy soon.
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by
Tim Cocks)