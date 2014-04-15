BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
LAGOS, April 15 Nigeria has appointed Stanbic IBTC Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers for its debut $100 mln Diaspora bond issue, the debt management office said on Tuesday.
The debt office, which also appointed legal advisers for the issue, said it was also looking to appoint bookrunners for the bond sale. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c