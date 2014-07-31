BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria plans to price a tap of its 2017 and 2022 naira-denominated global depositary notes later today.
Books have gone subject and guidance remains unchanged at 11.35% area for the 15.1% April 2017 bonds and 12.25% area for the 16.39% January 2022 bonds.
The sovereign, rated Ba3/BB-/BB-, opened books on the trade during New York hours on Wednesday.
Citigroup is global coordinator and joint bookrunner along with Stanbic and Standard Chartered. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.