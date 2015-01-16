* JP Morgan places Nigeria bonds on negative watch
* Nigeria central bank disagrees with move, say market
liquid
* Nigeria accounts for 1.8 pct of emerging bond index
(Adds comments from central bank governor, forex dealer)
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Jan 16 JP Morgan said on Friday it would
assess Nigeria's suitability to remain in a key emerging
currency bond index it manages because of a lack of liquidity in
the African country's foreign exchange and bond markets.
The bank, which runs the most commonly used emerging debt
indexes, said it had placed Nigeria on a negative index watch
and would assess its place on the Government Bond Index (GBI-EM)
over the next three to five months.
Removal from the index would force funds tracking it to sell
Nigerian bonds from their portfolios, potentially resulting in
significant capital outflows. This in turn would raise borrowing
costs for Africa's largest economy, although analysts said they
did not expect JP Morgan to take such a step.
Nigeria's central bank on Friday denied there was any
shortage of liquidity in the currency market,
however.
JP Morgan added Nigeria to the widely followed index in
2012, when liquidity was improving, making it only the second
African country after South Africa to be included. It added
Nigeria's 2014, 2019, 2022 and 2024 bonds, which make up 1.8
percent of the GBI-EM Global Diversified index.
Investors have $216 billion benchmarked to the GBI-EM, the
most popular emerging local debt index. But the bank said the
current liquidity issues made it hard for foreign investors to
replicate it.
"If we are unable to verify sufficient liquidity in
Nigeria's spot FX and local treasury bond market ... it will
trigger a review ... for removal," JP Morgan said.
"Conversely, if liquidity improves and investors are able to
transact with minimal hurdles, Nigeria will be removed from
index watch negative."
The forex and bond markets have come under pressure after
the price of oil, Nigeria's main export, plunged. In response,
the central bank devalued the naira by 8 percent last year and
tightened trading rules to curb speculation.
A Nigerian currency dealer said daily forex trading had
fallen to under $100 million daily from around $500 million four
weeks ago, which he blamed on the central bank rules.
David Spegel, head of emerging debt at BNP Paribas, said: "I
would be very surprised if Nigeria was ejected from the index
entirely given the size of the economy and potential for future
capital raising in the debt and equity markets there.
"Eventually the whole oil risk issue will be priced into the
market and flows of capital and investment will return to
Nigeria," Spegel said.
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott in London; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)