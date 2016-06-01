LAGOS, June 1 Nigeria will hold a non-deal roadshow in London next week, government sources said on Wednesday, as Africa's biggest economy explores fund raising options to finance a record budget deficit widened by the fall in vital oil revenues.

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun with officials from the central bank and debt office will meet investors next Tuesday to update the market on government policies. Standard Chartered Bank is organising the meeting, the source said.

Nigeria plans to borrow as much as $10 billion from debt markets, with about half of that coming from foreign sources, to help fund a budget deficit worsened by the slump in oil prices that has slashed revenues and weakened the naira. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Ralph Boulton)