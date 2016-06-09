ABUJA, June 9 Nigeria plans to continue to
engage with international investors as it explores fundraising
options, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Thursday after a
non-deal roadshow in London earlier this week.
The one-day event, which took place on Tuesday, was attended
by 65 representatives of European and global fund managers, said
Adeosun adding that the event was aimed at updating existing
bond holders on the government's economic strategy.
Adeosun was joined by officials from the Debt Management
Office and central bank.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by
Chijioke Ohuocha and Toby Chopra)