BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, April 12 Nigeria will delay the issuance of a green bond until the country's 2017 budget has been passed, the environment minister said on Wednesday.
The government had planned to launch the 20 billion naira ($65.55 million) bond in April to fund projects to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy. ($1 = 305.1000 naira) (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing