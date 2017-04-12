ABUJA, April 12 Nigeria will delay the issuance of a green bond until the country's 2017 budget has been passed, the environment minister said on Wednesday.

The government had planned to launch the 20 billion naira ($65.55 million) bond in April to fund projects to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy. ($1 = 305.1000 naira) (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)