Nigeria to raise up to 450 bln naira in bonds by Q3 -debt office

LAGOS, July 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to raise between 360 billion naira and 450 billion naira ($1.18 bln-$1.48 bln) in sovereign bonds maturing between five and 20 years in the third quarter, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

The debt office said it would auction 90-120 billion naira in the five-year note and 135-165 billion in the 10-year and 20-year debt between July and September.

Africa's biggest economy issues bonds each month to help fund its budget deficit, support the local debt market and maintain a benchmark for companies to follow.

The West African country expects a budget deficit of 2.36 trillion naira this year as it tries to spend its way out of a recession. It expects to raise money to cover more than half the gap from the local market.