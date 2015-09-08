(Adds comment from Nigerian government)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Sept 8 JP Morgan will remove
Nigeria from its Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the end of
October, the bank said on Tuesday, after warning the government
of Africa's biggest economy that currency controls were making
transactions too complicated.
The removal will force funds to sell Nigerian bonds,
triggering potentially significant capital outflows and raising
borrowing costs for the government.
Struggling with a plunge in vital oil revenue, Nigeria had
imposed currency restrictions to defend the naira after the
burning of dollar reserves failed to halt a slide.
The JP Morgan index tracks around $210 billion in assets
under management.
Some bonds will be removed from the index by the end of
September and the rest by the end of October, JP Morgan said.
The bank had warned Nigeria that to stay in the index, it
would have to restore liquidity to its currency market in a way
that allowed foreign investors tracking the index to conduct
transactions with minimal hurdles.
Nigeria became the second African country after South Africa
to be listed in JP Morgan's emerging government bond index, in
October 2012, after the central bank removed a requirement that
foreign investors hold government bonds for a minimum of one
year before exiting.
The index added Nigeria's 2014, 2019, 2022 and 2024 bonds,
giving Africa's biggest economy a weight of 1.8 percent in the
index.
"Foreign investors who track the GBI-EM series continue to
face challenges and uncertainty while transacting in the naira
due to the lack of a fully functional two-way FX market and
limited transparency," the bank said in a note.
The central bank had to devalue the naira and pegged it at a
fixed rate against the dollar, turning trading into a one-way
quote currency market whose lack of transparency upset investors
and businesses.
The index provider said Nigeria would not be eligible for
re-inclusion in the index for a minimum of 12 months. To get
back in, it would have to establish a consistent record of
satisfying the index inclusion criteria, such as a liquid
currency market.
Nigeria's Finance Ministry, central bank and Debt Management
Office said in a statement they "strongly" disagreed with the
index expulsion, saying that market liquidity was improving.
"While we would continue to ensure that there is liquidity
and transparency in the market, we would like to note that the
market for (government) bonds remains strong and active due ...
to diversity of the domestic investor base," the statement said.
Traders told Reuters on Tuesday the central bank started
rationing dollars to foreign investors last week.
Nigeria's foreign reserves stood at $31 billion as of Sept.
7, down more than 21 percent from a year earlier, when they were
$39.6 billion, the central bank said.
"Nigeria's inclusion in the GBI-EM index was generally seen
as a big step forward in its integration into global financial
markets, opening the market to new investment and raising its
profile worldwide. That will now be reversed," said Alan
Cameron, an economist at Exotix.
With Nigeria's removal, countries such as Malaysia,
Indonesia and Thailand have increased their weight by more 25
basis points as of Aug. 31, JP Morgan said in the note.
Foreign holdings of Nigerian government bonds stood below
$2.75 billion, said Samir Gadio, the head of Africa strategy at
Standard Chartered Bank. They had been around $8 billion in
September 2014.
"This will initially trigger excess volatility in the market
as exiting offshore accounts and onshore investors may push
yields higher," Gadio said. "A potential exclusion from the
GBI-EM indices would make it more difficult to attract foreign
portfolio flows in the future as Nigeria will need to rebuild
its market credentials."
(Editing by Larry King and Steve Orlofsky)