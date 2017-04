LAGOS Aug 21 Nigeria's 2024 bond will be included in JP Morgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) on August 29, in addition to three other bonds already listed, a JP Morgan internal document released on Thursday showed.

The 10-year bond yield fell 22 basis points on Thursday's trade to 11.97 percent on the inclusion in the index. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)