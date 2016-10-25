(Adds excess crude figure)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA Oct 25 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari has asked parliament to approve $30 billion of foreign
borrowing to fund planned infrastructure projects until 2018,
according to a letter read out to lawmakers on Tuesday.
Nigeria, an OPEC member, slipped into recession for the
first time in more than 20 years in the second quarter largely
due to low global oil prices. Crude oil sales account for about
two-thirds of government revenue.
The proposed borrowing includes the sale of Eurobonds worth
$4.5 billion and a planned budget support of $3.5 billion,
according to the letter from Buhari read out by the Senate
President and the speaker of the House of Representatives.
"The projects cut across all sectors with special emphasis
on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply,
growth and employment generation, poverty reduction," Buhari
said in the letter.
"It has become necessary to resort to prudent external
borrowing to bridge the financing gap."
The borrowing was for the period until 2018, he added.
Buhari has already sent a draft budget for 2017 to
parliament for approval. It lays out planned spending of a
record 6.866 trillion naira ($22.55 billion) to help pull
Africa's biggest economy out of recession.
The spending increase from 6.06 trillion naira this year
aims to stimulate growth by funding infrastructure development
to increase manufacturing, create jobs and reduce costly
imports.
The government has held talks for months with the World
Bank, China and other institutions to fund a 2016 budget deficit
of 2.2 trillion naira but so far only the African Development
Bank has publicly confirmed a planned loan of $1 billion.
Nigeria also wants to sell $1 billion in Eurobonds by the
end of the year although as of Friday no bank to arrange the
issue had been appointed.
Problems stemming from cheap oil have been exacerbated by
militant attacks on energy facilities that have cut crude
production, which was 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) at the
start of 2016, by 700,000 bpd.
In an effort to contain militancy in the Niger Delta oil
hub, Buhari also asked lawmakers to spend another 35 billion
naira this year on an amnesty plan for former fighters.
Cash salaries had been paid to ex-militants only until May
because the amnesty's original budget of 20 billion naira had
fallen short. "This is creating a lot of restiveness and
compounding the security challenge in the Niger Delta," Buhari
said in a letter.
Oil output has improved to 1.9 million bpd, the petroleum
ministry said in a tweet late on Monday, without giving details.
Nigeria's excess crude account, a rainy day fund, stood at
$2.4 billion as of October, the government said in a statement,
in line with previously reported figures.
($1 = 304.5000 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Catherine Evans)