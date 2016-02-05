ABUJA Feb 5 Oil producer Nigeria wants to tap
financing at "concessionary rates" as low as 1.5 percent from
international agencies to fund infrastructure projects before
returning to the eurobond market, its finance minister said on
Friday.
Tumbling oil prices have hit Nigeria's finances hard, and
yields on the most liquid 5-year bond are hovering
above 12 percent, as are the benchmark 20-year
bonds.
Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, has held exploratory
talks with the World Bank and looked at borrowing from the
African and China Exim Bank to help fund a projected budget
deficit of 3.3 trillion naira in 2016.
"(The) government was seeking the lowest cost funds and was
therefore consulting with the multilateral agencies, which
offered concessional rates of interest as low as 1.5 per cent,
before looking at the commercial Eurobond Market," Kemi Adeosun
said in a statement. She gave no details.
She said Nigeria wanted to restructure existing short-term
debt and align the government's investment plans with its
budget, adding that projects undertaken would have to generate
revenues to repay the loans.
Nigeria raised $1 billion in eurobonds at around 6 percent
in 2013 with a 10-year maturity. But oil prices slumped late in
2014 from record highs.
Nigeria's statistics office on Thursday forecast economic
growth to pick up to 3.78 percent this year and around 5 percent
in 2017 as new projects take off.
Nigeria's debt to GDP ratio averages a relatively low 14
percent. However, total debt has risen to 12.60 trillion naira
($65 billion) as of December 2015, from 11.2 trillion naira in
2014.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)