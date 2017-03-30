By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, March 30 The Nigerian Stock Exchange
(NSE) has been given a green light by its members to become a
publicly listed company, it said on Thursday.
The members also approved the appointment of South African
bank FirstRand and local investment firm Chapel Hill
Denham to guide it through the process of becoming a listed
company, the NSE said.
The second-biggest bourse in sub-Saharan Africa after
Johannesburg and a main entry point for investors in Africa, the
NSE is owned by stockbrokers and some institutional investors.
It has around 200 listed companies, all included in its
benchmark share index.
As a first step, the NSE will change its ownership structure
from a mutual company of brokers to add new shareholders.
NSE president Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said this
demutualisation "will bring the Nigerian capital market on a par
with other international jurisdictions, result in enhanced
governance (and) transparency". It will also attract "strategic
partners, investors and good quality issuers", he said.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the continent's most
developed stock market, has been a listed company since 2006.
The equities market in Nigeria, now Africa's largest
economy, was until 2013 one of the world's best performing
frontier markets but low liquidity levels and currency
restrictions have since deterred foreign investors.
The value of trading on the bourse declined by 22.3 percent
to 74.1 billion naira ($236 mln) in February from a month
before, as foreign buyers stayed on the
sidelines.
Nigerian shares have lost 5.2 percent so far this year after
a 6.2 percent fall last year. In dollar terms, they shed 40
percent in 2016 as the naira lost a third of its value on the
official market.
Nigeria is in its first recession in 25 years as a result of
low oil prices which have slashed government revenue, hammered
its currency and caused chronic dollar shortages, frustrating
businesses including listed companies.
The stock exchange has already said it will fast-track the
listing of exchange-traded derivatives this year to help
investors manage risk and has created a counterparty clearing
house to support the process.
"As a demutualised entity that is profit-seeking, the NSE
will be in a better stead to capitalize on new income
opportunities ... and be able to better support economic
growth," NSE chief executive Oscar Onyema said on Thursday.
