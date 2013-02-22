Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
LAGOS Feb 22 Nigerian Breweries, a local unit of Heineken, said on Friday its 2012 pretax profit dropped 1.36 percent to 55.62 billion naira ($353 mln), compared with 56.39 billion naira a year ago.
The brewer, however, said gross revenue grew 20 percent to 252.7 billion naira, from 211.07 billion naira during the same period last year.
Nigerian Breweries proposed to pay a dividend of 22.68 billion naira ($144 mln) to shareholders. ($1 = 157.50 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.