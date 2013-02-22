LAGOS Feb 22 Nigerian Breweries, a local unit of Heineken, said on Friday its 2012 pretax profit dropped 1.36 percent to 55.62 billion naira ($353 mln), compared with 56.39 billion naira a year ago.

The brewer, however, said gross revenue grew 20 percent to 252.7 billion naira, from 211.07 billion naira during the same period last year.

Nigerian Breweries proposed to pay a dividend of 22.68 billion naira ($144 mln) to shareholders. ($1 = 157.50 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)