LAGOS, July 21 Nigerian Breweries said on Monday its half-year pretax profit grew to 33.88 billion naira, up 14.4 percent from 29.60 billion a year ago.

Turnover also rose to 141.49 billion naira in the six months to June 30, compared with 133.81 billion in the same period of last year, the local unit of Dutch brewer Heineken said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and David Holmes)