By Joe Brock
| ABUJA, March 17
ABUJA, March 17 Nigeria's biggest carrier
Arik Air said it would have to stop its daily flights between
Abuja and London because it was being prevented from getting
arrival and departure slots at UK airports, an accusation that
risked reigniting a diplomatic row.
Arik Air - the only Nigerian airline flying to Britain -
said slots it had leased from Lufthansa's British unit
bmi at London's Heathrow airport were about to expire and it was
now facing unspecified "restrictions".
"Whilst it is regrettable to have to suspend our services
between Abuja and London, we simply could not continue with the
route due to the restrictions placed upon us in accessing
arrival/departure slots into UK airports," Arik's chief
executive Michael Arumemi-Ikhide, said in a statement on Friday.
He did not spell out who was imposing the restrictions on
the company.
But a similar row over landing slots and ticket pricing
between Nigerian and British authorities in November almost
grounded all flights between the two countries.
"It is an unfortunate situation and one that we felt was
being resolved at government level and we hoped that an
agreement would have been reached before the start of the summer
schedule," said Arumemi-Ikhide in the statement.
The suspension did not affect Arik's flights between London
and Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos.
Landing slots at Heathrow, one of the world's busiest
airports, are popular and over-subscribed. Nigeria's government
and Arik Air want the British government to help it get more
slots at Heathrow but UK authorities have said it is not their
responsibility under a joint agreement between the countries.
Britain and Nigeria have a bilateral air services agreement
(BASA) which allows them each 21 equal flight frequencies
between the two countries, which their airlines can use.
The UK argues that Nigeria is entitled to 21 flights to the
Britain a week but it can not guarantee them 21 landing slots at
Heathrow. Other London airports have slots available.
Arumemi-Ikhide said Nigeria gave UK carrier "unfettered
access" to the slots at Nigeria's Abuja and Lagos airports.
"However, this is not reciprocated in the UK," he added.
The Nigerian aviation ministry was not immediately available
for comment on Saturday. It warned last year that it would not
"stand idly by while Nigerian flag carriers are unfairly treated
when BASA agreements clearly state otherwise."
Nigerian authorities fined BA and Virgin Atlantic a
total of $235 million for alleged price fixing in November,
which both airlines deny.
The aviation minister has claimed BA flights between London
and Nigeria we more expensive than flights covering a similar
distance between Britain and Ghana.
Searches on the BA website show flights to Ghana are
significantly cheaper than to Nigeria in business class and
first class but not in economy class.