ABUJA, July 21 A British national kidnapped last
week shortly after arriving at Nigeria's Lagos airport has been
released, the British High Commission said on Sunday.
The man was kidnapped on July 16 by gunmen who attacked his
four-wheel-drive car after it left the airport's international
terminal heading for a residential area of Lagos, security
sources told Reuters. His Nigerian driver was shot in the hand.
"We can confirm the release of a British national today in
Nigeria, following his abduction on 16 July," a statement from
the British High Commission said, giving no further details.
Kidnapping of expatriates by armed gangs seeking ransom has
long been rife in Nigeria's oil-producing southeast but is rarer
in Lagos, the commercial capital, where most foreigners live.
A British businessman was kidnapped in March in an upmarket
district of Lagos but was released four days later. It is not
clear if a ransom was paid.
In Nigeria's mainly Muslim north, kidnappings of foreigners
for ideological motives by Islamist groups have taken a deadlier
turn. The Islamist group Ansaru killed seven foreign hostages in
March, according to authorities in affected countries.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Kevin Liffey)