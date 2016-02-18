* Nigerian conglomerate BUA eyes plants in East Africa, home

* Africa's top oil exporter hopes for loan from China

* BUA might close sugar plant due to shortage of dollars (Adds merger plans for two cement firms)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigerian conglomerate BUA Group is in talks with China's Sinoma to build a steel plant in Nigeria and two cement plants in East Africa for $1.9 billion, its chairman said.

Expansion plans by Nigerian firms have slowed as Africa's biggest economy grapples with a slump in oil prices which has dried up vital oil revenues and forced firms to lay off staff.

Abdulsamad Rabiu said BUA was talking to Sinoma for a construction package which includes financing, building on an existing relationship. Both already agreed in September on a $600 million cement expansion in the West African nation.

He gave no details but Nigeria has been in talks with China's state export and import bank for a loan to spur investments in Africa's top oil exporter.

The two cement plants, which will have an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes each, will cost $700 million. The steel plant, with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, will cost $1.2 billion.

"We have identified two countries that we believe hold great opportunities for us in terms of building integrated plants," Rabiu told Reuters, declining to name them.

"With the (fall) in the price of commodities ... we can do them much cheaper than what it would have cost some years ago," he said. The steel plant would include a 200 megawatt power plant.

Rabiu said the expansion would help BUA to tap demand to lower reliance on import-dependent businesses such as sugar as a slump in oil prices made it difficult to generate dollars.

The West African nation has its own iron supply, while the sugar industry depends on imports.

BUA might shut its sugar refinery in Lagos in March because it could not get the hard currency needed to import raw materials, Rabiu said.

The central bank has imposed restrictions to halt a slide of the naira but Rabiu said it would have to let the official rate fall to between 250 to 270 against the dollar by year-end.

The currency has fallen 45 percent on the secondary market below its official rate of 197 naira. "The biggest challenge is the sourcing of foreign exchange," Rabiu said.

BUA's main rival, Dangote Cement, has also been expanding with Sinoma, signing in September a $4.34 billion deal to almost double its capacity across Africa.

BUA plans to appoint advisers in March to combine its wholly-owned Obu cement business with its majority investment in Lagos-listed CCNN and list the new entity by year-end. (Editing by Ulf Laessing and Mark Potter)