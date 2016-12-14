ABUJA Dec 14 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari told lawmakers in his 2017 budget presentation on Wednesday that he wants to restore oil output to 2.2 million barrels per day.

A series of attacks since January on energy facilities in the southern Niger Delta cut oil production in the OPEC member, which stood at around 2.1 million barrels per day at the start of 2016, by more than a third earlier this year.

"We must all come together" to achieve peace in the Niger Delta, said Buhari. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)