ABUJA Dec 14 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari told lawmakers in his 2017 budget presentation on
Wednesday that he wants to restore oil output to 2.2 million
barrels per day.
A series of attacks since January on energy facilities in
the southern Niger Delta cut oil production in the OPEC member,
which stood at around 2.1 million barrels per day at the start
of 2016, by more than a third earlier this year.
"We must all come together" to achieve peace in the Niger
Delta, said Buhari.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)