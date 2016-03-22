(Recasts with spending plans)
LAGOS, March 22 Nigeria's government will pump
350 billion naira ($1.76 billion)in the next quarter into
Africa's biggest economy hit hard by a slump in oil revenues,
its finance minister said on Tuesday as parliament prepares to
pass a much-delayed budget.
Africa's top oil producer is grappling with its deepest
economic crisis in years, brought on by the fall in crude
prices.
President Muhammadu Buhari presented a record $30 billion
budget in December but asked for its withdrawal a month later to
make changes after a further drop in oil prices. The total
budget has not changed but the deficit has risen to 3 trillion
naira from 2.2 trillion.
Giving details of the amended draft, Finance Minister Kemi
Adeosun said the government planned to spend 350 billion naira
in capital expenditures in the next quarter alone.
"Companies that had laid off staff and those that had
abandoned projects are going back to sites and the economy will
bounce back," she said in a statement, without saying how the
spending will be funded.
Senior Nigerian lawmakers said on Tuesday they expected
parliament to pass the 2016 budget this week, after a
three-month delay to allow for revisions after a decline in oil
prices.
Senate President Bukola Saraki said on Twitter that
parliament would ensure the budget was passed before the end of
the week.
Abdulmumin Jibrin, chairman of the budget committee in the
lower house, said the legislature intended to vote on the budget
on Wednesday.
"We thank Nigerians for their patience and understanding,"
he wrote.
Voting on the budget was postponed in February because
ministers could not agree on revised public spending plans.
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday said the
bank's monetary policy committee had urged "speedy passage of
the 2016 budget in order to halt the depressing effect of the
uncertainty that engulfs the waiting period".
Nigeria has held talks with the World Bank and has looked at
borrowing from the African Development Bank and China Exim Bank
to plug the budget gap as oil trades around $30 a barrel, down
from over $100 in 2014.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Camillus Eboh and Ulf
Laessing; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Raissa Kalowsky and Richard Balmforth)