ABUJA May 6 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari signed the delayed 2016 budget into law on Friday, a Reuters witness said, ending wrangling with lawmakers that had lasted for weeks.

The record 6.06 trillion naira ($30.6 billion) budget triples capital expenditure in Africa's top oil exporter from 2015 and aims to stimulate an economy hit hard by the fall in global crude prices. (Reporting by Felix Onuha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Gareth Jones)