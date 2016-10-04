UPDATE 2-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
ABUJA Oct 4 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a draft budget for 2017 to the upper house of parliament for approval.
The plan assumes an oil price of $42.5 per barrel and production of 2.2 million barrels a day, as well as an exchange rate of 290 naira to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
BEIJING, May 15 Global oil inventories in floating storage have declined by one-third since the start of the year, a source from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries told Reuters on Monday.