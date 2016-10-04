ABUJA Oct 4 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a draft budget for 2017 to the upper house of parliament for approval.

The plan assumes an oil price of $42.5 per barrel and production of 2.2 million barrels a day, as well as an exchange rate of 290 naira to the U.S. dollar.