ABUJA Jan 26 Nigeria's 2017 budget moved a step
closer on Thursday to becoming law, as it passed its second
reading in the upper house of parliament.
The record 7.298 trillion naira ($24 billion) budget is a
key part of President Muhammadu Buhari's plan to pull Nigeria
out of its first recession in 25 years, and he needs to avoid
the kind of wrangling between government and Senate that delayed
the 2016 budget for several months.
Senate President Bukola Saraki has now referred the budget
to parliamentary committees, according to the official Twitter
feed of the Senate. The committees may call on ministers to
clarify details in the spending plan and propose changes, the
final stage before it is agreed by lawmakers.
The committees will begin work immediately and lawmakers
will reconvene in parliament on Feb. 21, a post on the Twitter
feed of Buhari's All Progressive Congress party said on
Thursday. The budget must be agreed by parliament before being
sent back to the president to be signed into law.
The delay to the 2016 budget held up much-needed capital
projects and worsened Nigeria's economic slump, which was
brought on by low oil prices. Crude oil sales make up around
two-thirds of government revenue.
The 2017 budget - based on an exchange rate of 305 naira to
the dollar and projected oil output of 2.2 million barrels per
day at a price of $42.5 dollars per barrel -- would see the
deficit grow to 2.36 trillion naira ($7.75 billion)
.
Capital expenditure would rise by nearly a quarter to 2.24
trillion naira, largely for investment in roads, railways and
power plants.
