UPDATE 1-Saudi minister says Qatar must end support for Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood
* Saudi FM says support of Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood must stop
ABUJA Aug 8 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan will send the 2013 budget, as agreed by cabinet, to parliament for approval in September, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters at the presidential villa the 2013 budget would create a fiscal deficit of 2.17 percent of GDP, down from 2.85 percent in this year's spending plans. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Ron Askew)
* Saudi FM says support of Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood must stop
MOSCOW, June 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that Russia's stance remains that crisis situations should be solved by politic and diplomatic means, "in dialogue", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.