ABUJA Aug 8 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan will send the 2013 budget, as agreed by cabinet, to parliament for approval in September, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters at the presidential villa the 2013 budget would create a fiscal deficit of 2.17 percent of GDP, down from 2.85 percent in this year's spending plans. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Ron Askew)