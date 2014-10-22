(Adds context, comparisons)
LAGOS Oct 22 Nigeria is assuming an oil price
price of $78 per barrel for its 2015 budget, up from $77.5 per
barrel in 2014, according to its 2015-2017 budget framework
document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The document, which forms the basis for preparing the
budget, assumed oil production of 2.27 million barrels per day
in 2015, down from 2.38 million barrels in 2014. It projected
oil output to reach 2.32 million barrels per day in 2016, rising
to 2.40 million barrels by 2017.
A higher assumed oil price means a slightly looser budget
for 2015 than for 2014, although that was to be expected given
this is an election year, when demands for funds from
politicians tends to surge. President Goodluck Jonathan faces
what is likely to be a closely fought presidential poll in
February 2015.
The document, dated to the month of September, assumed gross
domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.35 percent for 2015, down
from 6.56 percent estimated for 2014 -- figures which differed
slightly from some given by Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
in a news conference on Tuesday.
There, she projected 6.75 percent growth in 2015, with this
year expected to finish at 6.2 growth.
The budget framework paper said the budget deficit rose to
2.41 percent of GDP in 2014 on higher debt servicing, up from an
expected 1.85 percent.
Nigeria's external and local debt stood at $65.26 billion as
at end March 2014, up from $48.50 billion end March 2013, the
budget framework document said.
In theory Nigeria saves money over a benchmark oil price in
its Excess Crude Account (ECA), which then provides a cushion
for when oil prices fall or extra cash is needed for spending on
infrastructure.
Lawmakers tend to inflate the benchmark price if they
believe it is too low, which can bring them into conflict with
Okonjo-Iweala.
With global oil prices falling and a benchmark of $78 a
barrel -- a figure lawmakers wanted for 2014 -- they may agree
not to try to raise the benchmark this time. However, the ECA is
still prone to being raided for distribution to feed extensive
patronage networks, analysts say.
The ECA declined as low as $2.5 billion at the start of
2014, from around $11.5 billion at the start of January 2013,
according to the central bank, despite consistently high oil
prices over that period.
It has since recovered to around $4 billion.
Okonjo-Iweala sought to allay concerns over falling oil
prices in Tuesday's press conference, arguing that the country
still had funds to pay salaries and keep its debt obligations.
Brent crude, the benchmark against which Nigeria's oil is
measured, has declined by around 25 percent since June.
Nigerian assets have taken a beating over the past two
months. Nigeria's naira was hovering around a
seven-month intraday low of 166 on Wednesday, before the central
bank intervened to prop it up.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Additional reporting by Chijioke
Ohuocha in Lagos; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)