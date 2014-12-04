* Analysts say new oil price assumption is realistic
* Unclear where the budget cuts will be made
* Naira trading lower after last week's devaluation
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, Dec 4 The Nigerian naira weakened
slightly on Thursday, staying below the central bank's new
target band, as the government slashed the oil price assumed in
its 2015 budget for the second time in a month.
The naira is under pressure as falling global oil prices
have depressed Nigeria's foreign reserves and the central bank
is struggling to keep the currency in a new target band set last
week when it devalued the currency by 8 percent to protect its
reserves.
On Thursday, the finance ministry said it had cut its oil
price forecast on which its 2015 budget is based by 11 percent
to $65 a barrel from $73, in light of lower world oil prices.
The naira closed at 180.10 naira to the dollar,
staying outside the new target range of 160-176 naira to the
dollar, and weakening slightly from 179.90 at Wednesday's close.
Dealers said trade was calmer on Thursday after the central
bank intervened three times on Wednesday to lift the currency
nearer to the target band. For the first time since the
devaluation on Tuesday last week, the central bank did not
intervene on Thursday to support the naira, but dealers said
that did not necessarily mean that pressure on the currency was
easing.
Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, counts on oil sales for
95 percent of its foreign reserves, which fell to $36.8 billion
by Nov. 28 from $44.6 billion a year earlier, according to
latest central bank data.
The cut in the government's oil benchmark was the second in
a month, from an original estimate of $78 a barrel. Brent crude
continued to fall on world markets, slipping below $69 a
barrel on Thursday.
A much lower oil price will make it harder for Nigeria's
government to meet its spending plans next year, stretching its
already shaky finances.
Other oil exporting countries including Russia and Mexico
have also said they expect oil prices to be lower next year than
assumed in their budgets, which may be revised.
For Nigeria, fiscal problems risk reigniting inflation,
which has been relatively stable at around 8 percent, and are a
headache for President Goodluck Jonathan as he seeks a second
term in a presidential election in February.
Nigeria depends on oil for around 75-80 percent of
government revenues and its finances have been hammered by a
more than 30 percent drop in oil prices since June.
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said Nigeria still
has funds to pay salaries and keep debt obligations, but with
crude likely to fall, the government would increase taxes on
luxury items and ban non-essential government travel to cut
expenditure.
Analysts, however, said Nigeria's new oil price benchmark of
$65 a barrel was workable. A Reuters poll forecasts Brent will
average $82.50 a barrel in 2015.
"It ($65) is definitely more realistic," said Bismarck
Rewane, CEO of Lagos-based consultancy Financial Derivatives,
adding that at about $12 lower than the actual "gives them more
headroom."
"But the next question is: what are you going to give up,
from a long list of expenditure items, especially in the run up
to the election? That's where the real trick will be."
The allure of Africa's biggest economy to foreign investors
has been growing, especially for buyers of its attractively
priced debt, but they worry about its tendency to squander its
oil windfall in bloated government spending and patronage.
Nigeria's oil money is distributed between three tiers of
government -- local, state and federal. The federal budget
usually assumes a conservative benchmark price, so money over
and above that is deposited into an oil savings account.
Okonjo-Iweala has sought to keep the benchmark low and
accumulate savings, but the Excess Crude Account (ECA) has
nonetheless declined by billions of dollars to around $4 billion
over the past two years even while oil prices were at record
highs, partly because of distributions to powerful governors.
