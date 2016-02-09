ABUJA Feb 9 Nigeria's parliament has postponed
voting on the 2016 budget from Feb. 25 because ministers cannot
agree on revised public spending plans, lawmakers said on
Tuesday.
President Muhammadu Buhari presented a record $30 billion
budget in December but asked for it to be withdrawn in January
to make changes after a further fall in oil prices forced the
deficit up to 3 trillion naira ($15 billion) from 2.2 trillion.
Abdulmumin Jibrin, chairman of the budget committee in the
lower house, or House of Representatives, said the government
had yet to agree on how much ministries would be allocated.
"The National Assembly sessions have witnessed disagreements
between various ministers and top civil servants," he told a
joint news conference with Danjuma Goje, the chairman of a
committee tasked with the budget in the upper house, or Senate.
Goje said the government wanted more "more time to do a
thorough job" but did not give a new date.
"We don't want to pass a budget that will be returned to us.
We need to remove all ambiguities and paddings," he said.
Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, has held talks with
the World Bank and has looked at borrowing from the African
Development Bank and China Exim Bank to plug the budget gap as
oil trades around $30 a barrel, down from over $100 in 2014.
On Monday, Buhari's health minister Isaac Adewole had
sharply criticised planned allocations for his ministry.
"In the revised budget as re-submitted, 15.7 billion naira
for capital allocation (expenditure) has been moved to other
areas. Some allocations made are not in line with our
priorities," he said.
"We have to look into the details of the budget and
re-submit it to the committee. This was not what we submitted."
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)