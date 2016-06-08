ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria's government will next
week pump much of the 350 billion naira ($1.76 billion)
earmarked for capital projects this quarter into Africa's
biggest economy, the budget minister said on Wednesday.
The spending is part of efforts by the OPEC member to
stimulate an economy that contracted by 0.4 percent in the first
quarter of the year. It is going through its deepest crisis in
decades, brought on by the fall in crude prices.
In May, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said 350 billion naira
would be injected into the economy "every quarter until we
stimulate growth".
"We expect ... the Ministry of Works ...(to) have quite a
substantial release in the next week or so," Budget Minister
Udoma Udo Udoma told reporters.
The cabinet expects that various ministries, departments and
agencies "should fast track processes for the capital budgets
releases so that the economy can be quickly reflated," he said,
adding that the impact would be seen "by the third quarter".
Last month Nigeria's central bank governor said a recession
appeared to be "imminent".
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the delayed 2016 budget
into law last month. The record 6.06 trillion naira ($30.6
billion) budget triples capital expenditure compared with the
previous year.
The government plans to generate 3.38 trillion naira this
year from non-oil sources, up 87 percent from 1.81 trillion in
2015.
But with Nigeria's heavy reliance on oil sales, which
comprise about 70 percent of national income, it is unclear how
this will be achieved.
The budget assumes oil production of 2.2 million barrels per
day (bpd) at 38 dollars a barrel. But production has fallen to a
20-year low of around 1.6 million bpd following a wave of
militant attacks on oil facilities in the last few months.
