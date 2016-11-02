ABIDJAN Nov 2 The African Development Bank's board approved a $600 million loan for Nigeria on Wednesday aimed at helping Africa's largest economy plug its budget deficit as it grapples with its first recession in more than 20 years, a senior bank official said.

The loan is the first tranche of a total $1 billion budget support package. The second disbursement of $400 million is dependent upon the implementation of reforms and is expected early next year, the bank's Nigeria country director Ousmane Dore said. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)